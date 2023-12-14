Blackhawks vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 14
The Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) will attempt to break a seven-game road losing streak when they play the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 while totaling 19 total goals (three power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.0%). They have allowed 31 goals.
Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Kraken 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-225)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kraken (-1.5)
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks (9-18-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in games that have required OT this season.
- Chicago has earned eight points (4-3-0) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (1-6-0) in those contests.
- Chicago failed to win all seven games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Blackhawks have earned 17 points in their 12 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-5-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 21 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|29th
|2.57
|Goals Scored
|2.36
|31st
|19th
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|3.46
|27th
|20th
|30.2
|Shots
|27.4
|30th
|6th
|28.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|28th
|17th
|20.21%
|Power Play %
|10%
|30th
|22nd
|77.65%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.4%
|24th
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
