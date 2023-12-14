Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 14?
Should you bet on Lukas Reichel to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.
- Reichel averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:59
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
