MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one game featuring a MVC team on Thursday in college basketball action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MVC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Little Rock Trojans at Murray State Racers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.