Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jimmy Butler and Nikola Vucevic will go head to head when the Miami Heat (14-10) face the Chicago Bulls (9-16) at Kaseya Center on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Nikola Vucevic
|Jimmy Butler
|Total Fantasy Pts
|883.1
|721.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|35.3
|36.1
|Fantasy Rank
|35
|40
Buy Butler and Vucevic gear on Fanatics!
Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Insights
Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls
- Vucevic averages 16.4 points, 10.5 boards and 3.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor.
- The Bulls put up 109.1 points per game (27th in league) while allowing 113.4 per contest (16th in NBA). They have a -106 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.3 points per game.
- The 42.8 rebounds per game Chicago accumulates rank 22nd in the league, 3.0 fewer than the 45.8 its opponents collect.
- The Bulls make 12.1 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 2.5 fewer than their opponents.
- Chicago has won the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 11.6 (second in NBA) while forcing 14.4 (seventh in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jimmy Butler & the Heat
- Butler's numbers for the season are 21.6 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards per game.
- The Heat's +32 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.7 points per game (21st in the NBA) while giving up 111.3 per outing (ninth in the league).
- Miami averages 41.0 rebounds per game (26th in the league) compared to the 42.0 of its opponents.
- The Heat hit 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.6 on average.
- Miami has won the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 12.5 (eighth in NBA play) while forcing 14.7 (sixth in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Nikola Vucevic
|Jimmy Butler
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-3.8
|4.5
|Usage Percentage
|22.8%
|26.0%
|True Shooting Pct
|50.7%
|60.0%
|Total Rebound Pct
|16.8%
|8.9%
|Assist Pct
|15.5%
|21.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.