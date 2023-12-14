Patrick Williams and the Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Williams, in his last time out, had seven points in a 114-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Below, we look at Williams' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.8 13.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.3 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 14.3 19.9 PR -- 13 18.5



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Heat

Williams is responsible for taking 8.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

The Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.7. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the ninth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 111.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 42 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 26.5 per game, 16th in the NBA.

Patrick Williams vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 17 9 3 0 1 2 0 11/18/2023 15 2 4 1 0 1 1

