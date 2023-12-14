Sportsbooks give the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) a decent shot to stop their three-game losing streak, as they are favored by 3 points in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. This game has a point total of 33.5.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Raiders as they ready for this matchup against the Chargers.

Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-3) 33.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-3) 34 -162 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Las Vegas has a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or more this year.

Las Vegas has hit the over in three of its 13 games with a set total (23.1%).

Los Angeles has five wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.

The Chargers don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.

Los Angeles has played 13 games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

