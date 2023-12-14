Will Tyler Johnson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 14?
When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Tyler Johnson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in five of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:49
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:52
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.