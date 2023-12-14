Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jackson State Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs hit the court for one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Thursday.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Florida International Panthers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: FAU Arena
- Location: Boca Raton, Florida
How to Watch Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
- Location: Statesboro, Georgia
How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Georgia Southern
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware State Hornets vs. No. 10 Baylor Bears
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ferrell Center
- Location: Waco, Texas
How to Watch Delaware State vs. Baylor
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dartmouth Big Green vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Costello Athletic Center
- Location: Lowell, Massachusetts
How to Watch Dartmouth vs. UMass Lowell
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State Panthers vs. Winthrop Eagles
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Winthrop Coliseum
- Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina
How to Watch Georgia State vs. Winthrop
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Cougars vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: UTSA Convocation Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
How to Watch Houston vs. UTSA
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga Mocs vs. Lipscomb Bisons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Allen Arena
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Temple Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Liacouras Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Delaware vs. Temple
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock Trojans vs. Murray State Racers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: CFSB Center
- Location: Murray, Kentucky
How to Watch Little Rock vs. Murray State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SMU Mustangs vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Thomas Assembly Center
- Location: Ruston, Louisiana
How to Watch SMU vs. Louisiana Tech
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.