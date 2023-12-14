If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Woodbury County, Iowa, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ar-We-Va High School at Westwood High School