Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cedar County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Cedar County, Iowa is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cedar County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durant High School at Mid-Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wellman, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
