There is high school basketball action in Clinton County, Iowa today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clinton County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maquoketa High School at Northeast High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Goose Lake, IA

Goose Lake, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Davenport North High School at Clinton High School