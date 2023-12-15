Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Harrison County, Iowa today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Harrison County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Exira - EHK High School at West Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mondamin, IA
- Conference: Rolling Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Missouri Valley High School at Tri-Center High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Neola, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
