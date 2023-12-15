Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Linn County, Iowa? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cedar Falls High School at Xavier High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference

Mississippi Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

John F. Kennedy High School at Prairie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference

Mississippi Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa City West High School at Linn-Mar High School