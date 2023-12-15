If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Scott County, Iowa, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pleasant Valley High School at North Scott High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Eldridge, IA

Eldridge, IA Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference

Mississippi Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Davenport North High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Clinton, IA

Clinton, IA Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference

Mississippi Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bettendorf High School at Davenport Central High School