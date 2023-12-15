Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodbury County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Woodbury County, Iowa is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Homer High School at Lawton-Bronson High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lawton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.