On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Miami Heat (14-11) face the Chicago Bulls (10-16) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-4.5) 216.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-5) 217 -200 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat average 112.8 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 111.8 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls' -98 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.7 points per game (27th in NBA) while allowing 113.5 per outing (14th in league).

These teams score a combined 222.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 225.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Chicago has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Bulls and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +25000 +12500 - Heat +3500 +1600 -

