Bulls vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (14-11) take on the Chicago Bulls (10-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI. The point total for the matchup is set at 216.5.
Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-4.5
|216.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 216.5 points in 20 of 26 games this season.
- The average total for Chicago's games this season has been 223.2, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago is 11-15-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|14
|56%
|112.8
|222.5
|111.8
|225.3
|220.5
|Bulls
|20
|76.9%
|109.7
|222.5
|113.5
|225.3
|220.2
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over nine times.
- Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). On the road, it is .417 (5-7-0).
- The Bulls' 109.7 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Chicago is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall when it scores more than 111.8 points.
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|11-15
|3-5
|16-10
|Heat
|11-14
|1-5
|12-13
Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bulls
|Heat
|109.7
|112.8
|26
|20
|8-1
|7-6
|7-2
|9-4
|113.5
|111.8
|13
|9
|5-4
|7-6
|6-3
|9-4
