The Miami Heat (14-11) take on the Chicago Bulls (10-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI. The point total for the matchup is set at 216.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 216.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 216.5 points in 20 of 26 games this season.

The average total for Chicago's games this season has been 223.2, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago is 11-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 14 56% 112.8 222.5 111.8 225.3 220.5 Bulls 20 76.9% 109.7 222.5 113.5 225.3 220.2

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over nine times.

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). On the road, it is .417 (5-7-0).

The Bulls' 109.7 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Heat give up to opponents.

Chicago is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bulls and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 11-15 3-5 16-10 Heat 11-14 1-5 12-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights

Bulls Heat 109.7 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 8-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 7-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-6 6-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.