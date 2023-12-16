The Chicago Bulls (10-16) play the Miami Heat (14-11) at Kaseya Center on December 16, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Heat have given up to their opponents (48.5%).

Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The Bulls put up an average of 109.7 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Heat give up.

Chicago is 7-2 when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Bulls are scoring fewer points at home (109.5 per game) than away (109.9). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (109.4) than away (118.2).

This season the Bulls are averaging more assists at home (24.0 per game) than on the road (23.2).

Bulls Injuries