How to Watch the Bulls vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (10-16) play the Miami Heat (14-11) at Kaseya Center on December 16, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Heat have given up to their opponents (48.5%).
- Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.
- The Bulls put up an average of 109.7 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Heat give up.
- Chicago is 7-2 when it scores more than 111.8 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Bulls are scoring fewer points at home (109.5 per game) than away (109.9). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (109.4) than away (118.2).
- This season the Bulls are averaging more assists at home (24.0 per game) than on the road (23.2).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Ankle
