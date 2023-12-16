The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Rattlers allow to opponents.

In games Iowa shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Rattlers are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hawkeyes sit at 133rd.

The 84.8 points per game the Hawkeyes record are just 3.1 more points than the Rattlers allow (81.7).

When Iowa totals more than 81.7 points, it is 5-1.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Iowa played better in home games last season, putting up 89.8 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game on the road.

At home, the Hawkeyes surrendered four more points per game (76) than in away games (72).

Looking at three-point shooting, Iowa performed better in home games last season, averaging 10 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule