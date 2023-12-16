When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Iowa be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

How Iowa ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-2 NR NR 100

Iowa's best wins

Iowa's best win this season came against the Florida A&M Rattlers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 135) in the RPI. Iowa secured the 88-52 win at a neutral site on December 16. In the win against Florida A&M, Payton Sandfort delivered a team-best 22 points. Ben Krikke contributed 19 points.

Next best wins

98-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 153/RPI) on November 10

85-72 over Seton Hall (No. 157/RPI) on November 24

110-68 at home over North Dakota (No. 214/RPI) on November 7

88-74 at home over Arkansas State (No. 259/RPI) on November 17

103-78 at home over North Florida (No. 343/RPI) on November 29

Iowa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Iowa has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, Iowa has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Iowa faces the 29th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Of the Hawkeyes' 21 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to Iowa's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Iowa's next game

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UMBC Retrievers

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UMBC Retrievers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: BTN

