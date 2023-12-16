How to Watch the Iowa vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-1) bring a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Cleveland State Vikings (9-1), who have won nine straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on BTN) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Iowa vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings score 15.2 more points per game (79.7) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (64.5).
- When it scores more than 64.5 points, Cleveland State is 8-1.
- Iowa's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.7 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 88.6 points per game, 28.4 more points than the 60.2 the Vikings allow.
- When Iowa puts up more than 60.2 points, it is 10-0.
- When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 88.6 points, it is 9-0.
- This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Vikings give up.
- The Vikings make 47.8% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 29.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (47-for-125)
- Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Sharon Goodman: 9.1 PTS, 70.0 FG%
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.8 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 99-65
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|W 67-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 87-65
|Kohl Center
|12/16/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/21/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/30/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
