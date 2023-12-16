The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-1) bring a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Cleveland State Vikings (9-1), who have won nine straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on BTN) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: BTN

Iowa vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Vikings score 15.2 more points per game (79.7) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (64.5).

When it scores more than 64.5 points, Cleveland State is 8-1.

Iowa's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.7 points.

The Hawkeyes average 88.6 points per game, 28.4 more points than the 60.2 the Vikings allow.

When Iowa puts up more than 60.2 points, it is 10-0.

When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 88.6 points, it is 9-0.

This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Vikings give up.

The Vikings make 47.8% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (47-for-125)

29.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (47-for-125) Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sharon Goodman: 9.1 PTS, 70.0 FG%

9.1 PTS, 70.0 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.8 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Iowa Schedule