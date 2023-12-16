Iowa vs. Florida A&M December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2) will meet the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Iowa vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Iowa Players to Watch
- Ben Krikke: 18.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Owen Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Patrick McCaffery: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Florida A&M Players to Watch
Iowa vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison
|Iowa Rank
|Iowa AVG
|Florida A&M AVG
|Florida A&M Rank
|8th
|90.7
|Points Scored
|63.0
|345th
|279th
|75.7
|Points Allowed
|86.8
|358th
|77th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|32.4
|214th
|168th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|74th
|228th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|3.8
|358th
|12th
|18.7
|Assists
|11.8
|270th
|15th
|8.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|214th
