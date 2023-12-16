The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2) will meet the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Players to Watch

Ben Krikke: 18.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Payton Sandfort: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Tony Perkins: 12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Owen Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.1 BLK Patrick McCaffery: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Krikke: 18.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Sandfort: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Perkins: 12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.1 BLK McCaffery: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank 8th 90.7 Points Scored 63.0 345th 279th 75.7 Points Allowed 86.8 358th 77th 36.0 Rebounds 32.4 214th 168th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.8 74th 228th 6.9 3pt Made 3.8 358th 12th 18.7 Assists 11.8 270th 15th 8.6 Turnovers 12.4 214th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.