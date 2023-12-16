The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) are heavy, 23.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -23.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points in eight of nine games this season.

The average total in Iowa's contests this year is 164.5, 12 more points than this game's over/under.

The Hawkeyes have only covered the spread two times in nine opportunities this season.

Florida A&M has a 2-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-7-0 mark of Iowa.

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 8 88.9% 84.8 154.5 79.7 161.4 161.2 Florida A&M 2 40% 69.7 154.5 81.7 161.4 140.3

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The Hawkeyes score only 3.1 more points per game (84.8) than the Rattlers allow (81.7).

When Iowa totals more than 81.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 2-7-0 0-2 6-3-0 Florida A&M 2-2-0 0-2 2-3-0

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Florida A&M 14-3 Home Record 4-7 4-7 Away Record 3-15 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

