MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers and the Missouri State Bears hit the court for one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include MVC teams.
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wichita State Shockers at Missouri State Bears
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lindenwood (MO) Lions at Evansville Purple Aces
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
