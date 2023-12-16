If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Northern Iowa and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Iowa ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-2 NR NR 236

Northern Iowa's best wins

Northern Iowa's best win this season came on December 12 in a 74-55 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers. Trey Campbell led the way against Prairie View A&M, delivering 21 points. Second on the team was Bowen Born with 17 points.

Next best wins

78-73 at home over Richmond (No. 191/RPI) on December 6

73-51 over Stanford (No. 258/RPI) on November 24

100-82 at home over Alcorn State (No. 315/RPI) on December 17

Northern Iowa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

The Panthers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Northern Iowa faces the 60th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Panthers have 12 games remaining against teams over .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.

When it comes to UNI's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Northern Iowa's next game

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Northern Iowa Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

