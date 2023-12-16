How to Watch Northwestern vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) hit the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Northwestern has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 347th.
- The Wildcats record only three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons give up (78.6).
- Northwestern is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.
DePaul Stats Insights
- DePaul has put together a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 359th.
- The Blue Demons put up an average of 71 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 66.9 the Wildcats allow.
- DePaul has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it performed better on offense, averaging 69.5 points per contest.
- The Wildcats ceded 60.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (68.4).
- In home games, Northwestern made 0.3 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (7.8). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to away from home (34.1%).
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.4.
- At home, the Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 77.4.
- DePaul drained more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.7%).
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|W 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 91-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|L 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|L 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
