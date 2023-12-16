Patrick Williams' Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, a 124-116 win versus the Heat, Williams totaled nine points, two steals and two blocks.

In this article, we break down Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.8 13.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 14.2 19.4 PR -- 12.9 17.9 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.6



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Heat

Williams is responsible for taking 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

He's attempted 3.2 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the fourth-most possessions per game with 99.7. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 111.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat have conceded 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

Conceding 26.7 assists per game, the Heat are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat concede 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

Patrick Williams vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 32 9 2 3 2 2 2 11/20/2023 17 9 3 0 1 2 0 11/18/2023 15 2 4 1 0 1 1

