The Cleveland Browns (8-5) square off against the Chicago Bears (5-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 37 in the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Browns facing off against the Bears, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bears vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Bears have led after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

The Browns have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in three games.

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 13 games this season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost five times, and tied two times.

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Cleveland is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in six games.

In 13 games this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost eight times, and tied one time.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears have had the lead four times, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first half this season.

The Browns have been leading after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in six games (2-4).

2nd Half

Through 13 games this year, the Bears have won the second half seven times (3-4 record in those games), lost four times (2-2), and been knotted up two times (0-2).

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Browns have won the second half in five games and have been outscored in the second half in eight games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.8 points on average in the second half.

