Our computer model projects a win for the Cleveland Browns when they play the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Browns are averaging 22.2 points per game on offense this year (12th in NFL), and they are giving up 20.9 points per game (14th) on defense. With 324.2 total yards per game on offense, the Bears rank 21st in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 12th, giving up 314.5 total yards per game.

Bears vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (-3) Over (38.5) Browns 28, Bears 16

Bears Betting Info

The Bears have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this year.

The Bears have been an underdog by 3 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

So far this season, seven of Chicago's 13 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Bears games this year (38.5) is five points higher than the total for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Browns have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Cleveland has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Browns have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Cleveland and its opponent have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

The point total average for Browns games this season is 38.6, 0.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bears vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 22.2 20.9 20.6 12.6 24.2 30.7 Chicago 20.8 23.8 22.5 21 19.3 26.1

