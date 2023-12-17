Entering this week's action, the Chicago Bears (5-8) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Cleveland Browns (8-5) on Sunday, December 17 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Bears in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bears are coming off of a victory over the Detroit Lions by the score of 28-13.

The Browns knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27 in their last outing.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Equanimeous St. Brown WR Pectoral Out D.J. Moore WR Ankle Questionable Dylan Cole LB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jaquan Brisker DB Groin Questionable Noah Sewell LB Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Pierre Strong Jr. RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jerome Ford RB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Elliott DT Concussion Questionable Ethan Pocic C Stinger Out Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Pectoral Out Denzel Ward CB Shoulder Questionable Anthony Walker LB Rest Questionable Jordan Kunaszyk LB Calf Out Myles Garrett DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Amari Cooper WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Res Did Not Participate In Practice David Njoku TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Browns or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Bears rank 21st in the NFL (324.2 total yards per game) and 11th defensively (314.5 total yards allowed per contest).

In terms of points scored the Bears rank 20th in the NFL (20.8 points per game), and they are 22nd defensively (23.8 points allowed per contest).

The Bears are accumulating 186.2 passing yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 230.8 passing yards per contest (23rd-ranked) on defense.

In terms of rushing, Chicago has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in rushing yards per game (138) and second-best in rushing yards surrendered per game (83.7).

The Bears have registered 20 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) and committed 21 turnovers (23rd in NFL) this season for a -1 turnover margin that ranks 17th in the NFL.

Bears vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)

Browns (-3) Moneyline: Browns (-150), Bears (+125)

Browns (-150), Bears (+125) Total: 37.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.