The Cleveland Browns (8-5) and the Chicago Bears (5-8) meet at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

How to Watch Browns vs. Bears

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Bears Insights

The Bears rack up just 0.1 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Browns give up (20.9).

The Bears collect 61.2 more yards per game (324.2) than the Browns allow (263).

Chicago rushes for 138 yards per game, 34.7 more than the 103.3 Cleveland allows per outing.

The Bears have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Bears Away Performance

The Bears' average points scored in road games (19.3) is lower than their overall average (20.8). But their average points conceded in road games (26.1) is higher than overall (23.8).

The Bears' average yards gained in road games (314.9) is lower than their overall average (324.2). But their average yards conceded away from home (359.1) is higher than overall (314.5).

Chicago racks up 187.6 passing yards per game away from home (1.4 more than its overall average), and gives up 269 away from home (38.2 more than overall).

On the road, the Bears rack up 127.3 rushing yards per game and concede 90.1. That's less than they gain overall (138), and more than they allow (83.7).

The Bears convert 43.3% of third downs in road games (equal to their overall average), and give up 54.5% away from home (nine% higher than overall).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Detroit L 31-26 FOX 11/27/2023 at Minnesota W 12-10 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Detroit W 28-13 FOX 12/17/2023 at Cleveland - FOX 12/24/2023 Arizona - FOX 12/31/2023 Atlanta - CBS 1/7/2024 at Green Bay - -

