Bears vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bears (5-8) visit the Cleveland Browns (8-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Browns and the Bears.
Bears vs. Browns Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Browns
|3
|38.5
|-160
|+130
Bears vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats
Chicago Bears
- The Bears have played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 38.5 points.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 43.5-point total on average, 5.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bears have gone 6-6-1 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Bears have been the underdog 11 times and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.
- This season, Chicago has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
Cleveland Browns
- Cleveland has an average total of 38.6 in their games this year, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Browns have put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Browns have gone 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).
- Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won every time.
Browns vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Browns
|22.2
|13
|20.9
|13
|38.6
|7
|13
|Bears
|20.8
|20
|23.8
|22
|43.5
|10
|13
Bears vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends
Bears
- Over its past three contests, Chicago has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.
- The Bears have hit the over once in their past three contests.
- The Browns have totaled just 17 more points than their opponents this season (1.3 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 39 total points (three per game).
Browns
- Cleveland has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.
- In its past three contests, Cleveland has gone over the total.
- The Browns have totaled just 17 more points than their opponents this season (1.3 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 39 total points (three per game).
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|42.2
|44.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|22.7
|26.0
|ATS Record
|6-6-1
|2-3-1
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-0
|3-3-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-7
|2-2
|2-5
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|38.6
|38.4
|38.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.5
|21.6
|21.3
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|6-1-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-1
|1-5-1
|6-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|4-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-1
|1-3
