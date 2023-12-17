The Chicago Bears (5-8) visit the Cleveland Browns (8-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Browns and the Bears.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 3 38.5 -160 +130

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bears vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 38.5 points.

Chicago's games this year have had a 43.5-point total on average, 5.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have gone 6-6-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bears have been the underdog 11 times and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.

This season, Chicago has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland has an average total of 38.6 in their games this year, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Browns have put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Browns have gone 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).

Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won every time.

Browns vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 22.2 13 20.9 13 38.6 7 13 Bears 20.8 20 23.8 22 43.5 10 13

Bears vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

Over its past three contests, Chicago has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.

The Bears have hit the over once in their past three contests.

The Browns have totaled just 17 more points than their opponents this season (1.3 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 39 total points (three per game).

Browns

Cleveland has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.

In its past three contests, Cleveland has gone over the total.

The Browns have totaled just 17 more points than their opponents this season (1.3 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 39 total points (three per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 42.2 44.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 22.7 26.0 ATS Record 6-6-1 2-3-1 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 3-3-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-7 2-2 2-5

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.6 38.4 38.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 21.6 21.3 ATS Record 8-5-0 6-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-1 1-5-1 6-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.