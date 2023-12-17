The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is one of 19 games on Sunday's college basketball slate that has a Big Ten team in action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Penn State Lady Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 B1G+ Southern Jaguars at Nebraska Cornhuskers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 - Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 - Bradley Braves at Northwestern Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 - Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 5:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 5:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 5:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 5:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!