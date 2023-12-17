The Cleveland Browns (8-5) meet the Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Browns vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Browns favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (11.1 points). Put your money on the Browns.

The Browns have a 59.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Browns have a 5-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter and won every time.

The Bears have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.

Chicago is 3-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (-3)



Cleveland (-3) The Browns have covered the spread seven times in 13 games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Cleveland has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Bears are 6-6-1 against the spread this year.

Chicago is 5-3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37.5)



Over (37.5) Cleveland and Chicago combine to average 5.5 more points per game than the total of 37.5 set for this game.

The Browns and the Bears have seen their opponents average a combined 7.2 more points per game than the point total of 37.5 set in this matchup.

Browns games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (53.8%).

Bears games have hit the over in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

David Njoku Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 46.2 4

Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 9 201.1 13 50.9 2

