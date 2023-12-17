Cole Kmet will be running routes against the best passing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Kmet has 61 receptions (75 targets) for 548 yards and five scores, averaging 42.2 yards per game so far this year.

Kmet vs. the Browns

Kmet vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 11 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 11 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cleveland in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Browns this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Cleveland on the season.

The pass defense of the Browns is conceding 159.7 yards per contest this season, which ranks first in the league.

So far this year, the Browns have given up 16 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 11th in the league.

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Kmet Receiving Insights

In nine of 13 games this year, Kmet has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kmet has received 18.8% of his team's 398 passing attempts this season (75 targets).

He has 548 receiving yards on 75 targets to rank 77th in NFL play with 7.3 yards per target.

Kmet has reeled in a TD pass in three of 12 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has five total touchdowns this season (18.5% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

With 12 red zone targets, Kmet has been on the receiving end of 24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 7 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

