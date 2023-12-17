In the Week 15 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Cole Kmet hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Kmet's stat line shows 61 grabs for 548 yards and five scores. He posts 42.2 yards receiving per game.

Kmet has hauled in a TD pass in three of 12 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

Cole Kmet Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0 Week 9 @Saints 8 6 55 2 Week 10 Panthers 7 5 45 0 Week 11 @Lions 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Vikings 7 7 43 0 Week 14 Lions 6 5 66 0

