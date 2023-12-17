Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, at United Center. Looking to wager on Bedard's props? Here is some information to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

In Bedard's 29 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bedard has a point in 19 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Bedard has an assist in 10 of 29 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Bedard has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Bedard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +41 goal differential leads in the league.

