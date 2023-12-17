Can we expect Connor Murphy scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

  • Murphy has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
  • Murphy has zero points on the power play.
  • Murphy's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:45 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:13 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

