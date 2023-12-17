D.J. Moore did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Trying to find Moore's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Moore has been targeted 103 times and has 76 catches for 1071 yards (14.1 per reception) and seven TDs, plus four carries for 21 yards one touchdown.

D.J. Moore Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Bears have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Moore 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 103 76 1,071 447 7 14.1

Moore Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0 Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 4 55 0 Week 9 @Saints 5 3 44 0 Week 10 Panthers 9 5 58 0 Week 11 @Lions 9 7 96 1 Week 12 @Vikings 13 11 114 0 Week 14 Lions 10 6 68 1

