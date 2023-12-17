Will D.J. Moore Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.J. Moore did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Trying to find Moore's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep D.J. Moore and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Moore has been targeted 103 times and has 76 catches for 1071 yards (14.1 per reception) and seven TDs, plus four carries for 21 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Moore's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
D.J. Moore Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Bears have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Najee Harris
- Click Here for Justin Jefferson
- Click Here for Tyler Boyd
- Click Here for Mitchell Wilcox
- Click Here for Keenan Allen
Bears vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Moore 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|103
|76
|1,071
|447
|7
|14.1
Moore Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|7
|6
|104
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|6
|3
|41
|1
|Week 4
|Broncos
|9
|8
|131
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|10
|8
|230
|3
|Week 6
|Vikings
|8
|5
|51
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|9
|8
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|6
|4
|55
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|5
|3
|44
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|9
|5
|58
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|9
|7
|96
|1
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|13
|11
|114
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|10
|6
|68
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.