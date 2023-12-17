When D'Onta Foreman suits up for the Chicago Bears in their Week 15 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Foreman has rushed for 431 yards on 103 carries (53.9 ypg), with four touchdowns.

Foreman has added 11 receptions for 77 yards (9.6 per game) and one TD.

Foreman has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year. He has scored on the ground in three games in all.

In one of eight games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

D'Onta Foreman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Saints 20 83 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 21 80 1 2 12 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 14 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Lions 11 50 0 2 22 0

