Darnell Mooney has a tough matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns give up 159.7 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Mooney's 27 catches (on 49 total targets) have led to 395 yards receiving (and an average of 32.9 per game) and one score.

Mooney vs. the Browns

Mooney vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Cleveland on the season.

Mooney will face the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns allow 159.7 passing yards per game.

The Browns' defense is ranked 11th in the NFL with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Mooney Receiving Insights

Mooney, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 12 games this year.

Mooney has been targeted on 49 of his team's 398 passing attempts this season (12.3% target share).

He has 395 receiving yards on 49 targets to rank 47th in league play with 8.1 yards per target.

Mooney has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 3.7% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Mooney has been targeted five times in the red zone (10.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

