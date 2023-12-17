Will Darnell Mooney pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mooney will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Mooney has grabbed 27 balls (on 49 targets) for 395 yards (32.9 per game) and one score this campaign.

Mooney has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 1 41 0 Week 9 @Saints 6 5 82 0 Week 10 Panthers 4 2 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 1 24 0 Week 12 @Vikings 3 2 6 0 Week 14 Lions 7 2 44 0

Rep Darnell Mooney with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.