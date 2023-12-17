Dontayvion Wicks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Wicks' stats can be found below.

Entering Week 15, Wicks has 25 receptions for 394 yards -- 15.8 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus one carry for one yard. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 42 occasions.

Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Packers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Jayden Reed (LP/ankle): 48 Rec; 540 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Wicks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 42 25 394 138 1 15.8

Wicks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 2 20 0

