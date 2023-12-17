Will Dontayvion Wicks Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dontayvion Wicks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Wicks' stats can be found below.
Rep Dontayvion Wicks and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 15, Wicks has 25 receptions for 394 yards -- 15.8 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus one carry for one yard. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 42 occasions.
Keep an eye on Wicks' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Packers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Jayden Reed (LP/ankle): 48 Rec; 540 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Alexander Mattison
- Click Here for Adam Thielen
- Click Here for Tyler Boyd
- Click Here for Keenan Allen
- Click Here for Mitchell Wilcox
Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Wicks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|42
|25
|394
|138
|1
|15.8
Wicks Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|4
|2
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Saints
|6
|4
|45
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|4
|2
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|4
|49
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|51
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|5
|3
|91
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|6
|2
|20
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.