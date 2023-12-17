When Dontayvion Wicks takes the field for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 15 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wicks will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dontayvion Wicks score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Wicks' 25 catches (on 42 targets) have led to 394 yards receiving (32.8 per game) and one score.

Wicks, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Dontayvion Wicks Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 2 20 0

Rep Dontayvion Wicks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.