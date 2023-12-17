The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) hit the court against the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

  • The Bluejays put up an average of 76.2 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 75.2 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When it scores more than 75.2 points, Creighton is 4-0.
  • Drake has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.2 points.
  • The 80.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.6 more points than the Bluejays allow (62.2).
  • When Drake totals more than 62.2 points, it is 6-3.
  • When Creighton gives up fewer than 80.8 points, it is 7-2.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 47.7% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bluejays concede defensively.

Drake Leaders

  • Katie Dinnebier: 18.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 55.0 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
  • Anna Miller: 10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)
  • Grace Berg: 17.0 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
  • Taylor McAulay: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
  • Courtney Becker: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 60.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Maine W 72-56 Knapp Center
12/2/2023 @ Minnesota L 94-88 Williams Arena
12/8/2023 North Dakota State W 77-66 Knapp Center
12/17/2023 Creighton - Knapp Center
12/21/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/30/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center

