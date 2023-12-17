Will Filip Roos score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Filip Roos score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Roos 2022-23 stats and insights

Roos scored in one of 17 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Canucks last season, he did not score. He attempted zero shots in those games.

Roos produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 5.3% shooting percentage, taking 0.6 shots per game.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league action.

The Canucks secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

