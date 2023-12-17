How to Watch Iowa State vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Iowa State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cyclones have a 50.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Rattlers' opponents have knocked down.
- Iowa State has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Rattlers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 100th.
- The Cyclones score 86 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 82.5 the Rattlers give up.
- Iowa State is 7-0 when scoring more than 82.5 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa State averaged 72 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.5).
- In 2022-23, the Cyclones allowed 56.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.2.
- Iowa State drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|W 90-65
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 107-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
