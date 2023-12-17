Sunday's contest features the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) and the Troy Trojans (1-6) squaring off at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-64 victory for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Cyclones enter this contest on the heels of an 89-59 win against North Dakota State on Sunday.

Iowa State vs. Troy Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Iowa State vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 82, Troy 64

Other Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones' signature win this season came against the Butler Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 130) in our computer rankings. The Cyclones took home the 82-55 win at home on November 6.

Iowa State has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Cyclones are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Iowa State 2023-24 Best Wins

82-55 at home over Butler (No. 130) on November 6

89-59 at home over North Dakota State (No. 185) on December 10

85-44 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 220) on November 29

78-60 at home over Southern (No. 234) on November 20

85-58 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 353) on December 3

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 55.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

14.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 55.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Audi Crooks: 15.6 PTS, 64.4 FG%

15.6 PTS, 64.4 FG% Kelsey Joens: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

7.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Nyamer Diew: 10.7 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.7 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Hannah Belanger: 8.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones average 74.7 points per game (80th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per outing (190th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

