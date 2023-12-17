Iowa State vs. Florida A&M December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) will meet the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Iowa State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 15.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tre King: 10.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milan Momcilovic: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Robert Jones: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Lipsey: 15.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- King: 10.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Momcilovic: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jones: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|Florida A&M AVG
|Florida A&M Rank
|41st
|82.9
|Points Scored
|63.0
|346th
|8th
|58.9
|Points Allowed
|86.8
|359th
|131st
|34.6
|Rebounds
|32.4
|218th
|55th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|75th
|277th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|3.8
|358th
|22nd
|17.6
|Assists
|11.8
|266th
|49th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|214th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.