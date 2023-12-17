Iowa State vs. Troy December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Troy Trojans (0-5) will play the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET.
Iowa State vs. Troy Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Addy Brown: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Audi Crooks: 16.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nyamer Diew: 11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Hannah Belanger: 7.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Troy Players to Watch
